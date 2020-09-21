Corning Firefighter returns from battling Western U.S. wildfires

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Western United States has been on fire for a good portion of 2020 with no end in sight. The wildfires have spread to also include Wyoming and South Dakota, which is where a Corning local was sent to help battle the fires. Jonathan Cleveland, a Forester for the State of New York and volunteer firefighter was recruited, along with 9 other firefighters, to assist with fires in Nebraska, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

“I just love to help. That’s really what I face like helping in the community I’m a volunteer fireman on the side, outside of my job.” Said Cleveland in an interview with 18 Storm Team Meteorologist, Austin Evans.

On of the fires that he was assigned to deal with was a grass fire, which was quickly contained due to the combined efforts of his team and areal assistance. “Basically, it was a grass fire. So, how you attack that is grass burns very quickly. You know they bring in helicopters and planes to lay down fire retardant, and then that actually put the fire out. It was 100% contained within a week.”

The wildfires continue to destroy thousands of acres of forest land in the Western U.S. and sadly they will be burning for the immediate future.

