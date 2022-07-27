CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Gaffer District has started a new bench sponsorship program, unveiling the first bench in honor of a historic local family of business owners.

The Gaffer District unveiled the program on July 25 with a bench on Corning’s northside in honor of the Lando family.

“One of the first welcomes I received when I came to Corning was from Joe Lando Jr. and then from Hilda Lando. They both told me I would love it here,” said Gaffer District Executive Director Colleen Fabrizi. “They explained, ‘Corning is a wonderful city, we are all like a family, everyone helps each other. Even when we might have differences, at the end of the day it is about this city and our future together.'”

A sponsorship for a bench costs $1,200 for a 10-year period. Depending on availability, the benches may be placed on Bridge Street, Market Street, Centerway Square, Centerway Bridge and Corning Transportation Center.

The Lando family’s connection to Corning stretches back to the 1940s when Joe Sr. and Rose Lando opened Lando’s Sanitary Market. Over the generations, the family opened and owned several businesses, including Wilbridge Hotel, Lando’s, Rojo’s, Greenhouse Restaurant, Northside Car Wash, Stars Restaurant, and Pazzo Restaurant.

“This is a remarkable city,” Fabrizi said. “And it is that way because of families like the Landos, who have been steadfast in their roles of creating such a magnificent place to live, work and play.”

More information on the Gaffer District brick and bench sponsorship program is available by calling 607-937-6292 or emailing info@gafferdistrict.com.