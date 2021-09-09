Corning Harvest Festival soon to begin

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- The annual Harvest Festival is coming back to Corning this fall.

“Harvest Fest” is back September 17th- September 19th. It starts at 5:00 PM on Friday, September 17, and ends at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 19. Four blocks of Market Street will be closed off for the festival and it will feature music, shopping, and more.

The event is returning in full force after the pandemic impacted Fall Festival in 2020. There will be live music at Centerway Square, along with live music, children’s activities, and horse wagon rides.

Retail shops, restaurants, and the local farmer’s market are all taking part in Harvest 2021. The festival has been a long-time fall event and there is a variety of activities for all age ranges.

The festival is free and is the perfect opportunity to support local all while enjoying some fall fun.