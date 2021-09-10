Corning holds police officer and fire department swearing-in ceremony after two years

CORNING, NY (WETM) – After a two-year hiatus, The City of Corning held its swearing-in ceremony for firefighters and police officers today. The ceremony was conducted by the Mayor of Corning Bill Boland.

The ceremony was held at the Civic Center Ice Rink where four police officers and two firefighters were sworn in, and one officer was promoted. The City of Corning Fire Department also displayed their new fire truck at this event.

These swearing-in ceremonies started twenty-five years ago as a way to recognize Corning’s uniformed services. It is a time to celebrate new officers and firefighters and those that have been promoted with family and friends.

“We haven’t had one of these swearing-in ceremonies in two years due to COVID, so we were a little backed up with the number of people we had to get through today, but it all went well,” said Corning City Manager Mark Ryckman.

According to Ryckman, all current vacancies in the Corning police and fire department have been filled.

The new firetruck is replacing a twenty-eight-year-old truck that they were previously using. Ryckman says the department was in need of this replacement, this truck including a lot of new safety features.

“Our previous truck was a tower ladder which had a basket where firefighters can stand in versus standing on the ladder in the new truck,” said Brad Davies, City of Corning Fire Chief.

The City Council provided $900,000 in funding for this project.