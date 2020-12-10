Corning Inc. awarding $180,000 in grants to Southern Tier school districts

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Incorporated announced Thursday they will be giving $180,000 in grants to regional school districts as part of its COVID-19 response efforts to support connectivity solutions, including the purchase of technology equipment and resources for students in virtual learning environments.

Corning Enterprises awarded six grants ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 to Southern Tier school districts. The amount is based off of student population. The districts include Corning-Painted Post, Horseheads, Elmira, Addison, Watkins Glen and Campbell-Savona.

Christine Sharkey, the president, Community Engagement and Corning Enterprises spoke about why it is so important to support local school districts.

“The grants represent Corning’s unwavering commitment to ensuring our local school districts have the support and resources needed to overcome the numerous challenges with ensuring as many students as possible are connected to their virtual learning environments,” said Sharkey. “Corning is pleased to step up as educators have stepped up to help our employees’ and community’s children grow and succeed during this pandemic.”

Hillary Austin, the Superintendent of Elmira City School District gave a statement about what this means to the school district.

“Our students need equal access to their education more than ever. In today’s world, that often means technology as a way to access academic instruction. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly shifted our educational tech landscape, revealing challenges and the growing need for support,” said Austin. “We are so pleased to receive this grant from Corning Enterprises to help fund important resources needed in the area of technology for our families.”

Michelle Caulfield, the Superintendent of Corning Painted-Post School District spoke on behalf of her school district.

“We are very grateful for the generous gift from Corning Enterprises. This donation will support our remote learning program and will have a positive impact on over 300 of our students and families,” said Caulfield.“Our community partners truly make a difference for our Hawk Nation.”

Thomas Douglas, the Superintendent of Horseheads Central School District spoke about how this will help the students of Horseheads.

“We are so grateful for this generous and timely donation from Corning as we continue to navigate this mode of instructional delivery. We use a vast amount of technology in our classrooms, and as our “classrooms” have widened to include homes, student access to reliable internet and hardware is critical to their success,” said Douglas. “This grant will be used to ensure our families have access to WIFI and the necessary technology for remote learning, and the impact of this generous donation will be felt by our students immediately.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Corning’s highest priority has and continues to be ensuring the safety of their employees and workplaces, as well as supporting our communities through the company’s Unity Response Campaign.

For additional information on Corning’s multi-pronged response approach, please visit their COVID-19 Response site.