CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Inc. is planning to cut jobs as part of “adjustments… based on the macroeconomic environment”, according to a spokesperson for the company.

Corning Inc. confirmed with 18 News on January 18, 2023 that the company would be cutting less than 2.5% of its global workforce (roughly 1,500 jobs or less). According to the company, it employs roughly 61,000 people worldwide.

“Corning Incorporated has made some adjustments in our businesses based on the macroeconomic environment that will result in a limited reduction to our workforce,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to 18 News. “We’re committed to treating impacted employees with dignity and respect aligned to Corning’s Values.”

18 News also reached out to the union representing the employees. The union declined to comment.