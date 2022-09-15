CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Incorporated today announced that it will receive over $100 million in additional funding for the planned manufacturing of pharmaceutical glass tubing and vials.

The announcement was made today, September 15, 2022. Corning said that with the funding of $103.8 million, they plan to continue expanding pharmaceutical tubing manufacturing capacity in Vineland, New Jersey, and vial manufacturing capacity in Durham, North Carolina.

The funding comes from the U.S Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Developmental Authority (BARDA) in partnership with the Department of Defense’s Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense and Army Contracting Company (JPEO-CBRND).

“Corning’s pharmaceutical glass packaging has played a critical role in ensuring the safe and on-time delivery of critical medications,” said Brendan Mosher, vice president and general manager of Corning Pharmaceutical Technologies. “Our Valor Glass and Velocity Vials are some of the strongest, fastest to fill, and highest-quality pharmaceutical glass vials available. Our products play a critical role in helping to protect patients by improving glass quality, lowering the risk of contamination, and helping to accelerate the delivery of lifesaving treatments.”