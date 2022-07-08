CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Incorporated’s annual golf tournament hit a fundraising milestone this year, raising the most money in the event’s 19-year history.

The event was held at noon today, July 8, 2022, at the Corning Country Club. During the event, an oversized ceremonial check totaling $100,000 was presented to United Way of the Southern Tier.

Kristine Dale, Director of Quality Programs for Corning Inc. said about the event “The United Way really is able to assess the needs that we have throughout our entire community and is really able to direct the money to where it’s needed the most. To children, to seniors, and to anybody that just has a basic need.”

Maleah Smith, Vice President of United Way of the Southern Tier spoke about the effect that fundraising events have on the organization “Every dollar makes a difference in our community. This record-setting event this year will surely support the community, kids, families, and seniors that so desperately need it.

More information can be found on United Ways of the Southern Tier’s website. Upcoming events include 2022’s Tour De Keuka, taking place on August 6, 2022.