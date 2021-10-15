Corning man arrested for child endangerment, choking

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning man had been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, obstruction of breathing, and aggravated family offense for an incident on October 14.

Anthony Williamee, 27, was arrested by State Police just before 8:30 p.m. on October 14 following a domestic dispute.

The arrest report says Williamee faces one count of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (a Class-A misdemeanor), Acting in a Manner Likely to be Injurious to a Child Under 17 (a Class-A misdemeanor), and Aggravated Family Offense (a Class-E felony).

New York State Police didn’t release any other details, but Williamee is currently being held and the incident is pending investigation.