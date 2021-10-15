Corning man arrested for child endangerment, choking

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights FOR WEB_1522239403210.jpg.jpg

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning man had been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, obstruction of breathing, and aggravated family offense for an incident on October 14.

Anthony Williamee, 27, was arrested by State Police just before 8:30 p.m. on October 14 following a domestic dispute.

The arrest report says Williamee faces one count of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (a Class-A misdemeanor), Acting in a Manner Likely to be Injurious to a Child Under 17 (a Class-A misdemeanor), and Aggravated Family Offense (a Class-E felony).

New York State Police didn’t release any other details, but Williamee is currently being held and the incident is pending investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now