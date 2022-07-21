CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning man has been arrested for allegedly forcing two children into sexual contact, according to police.

Robert Turner, 37, was arrested on July 20 after a joint investigation by the City of Corning Police Department and New York State Police. According to NYSP, the incident was reported on July 13, 2022.

Turner was accused of allegedly forcing two minor victims into having sexual contact with him. One child was in the Town of Corning, and the other lived in the City of Corning.

Turner was charged with 1st-degree Sexual Abuse: Forcible Compulsion (a class-D felony) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He is currently being held in the Steuben County Jail.