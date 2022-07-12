SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Steuben County late last month, according to police.

New York State Police out of Bath arrested Yosef Simon-Page, 38, of Corning on July 11 in connection to the theft. According to police, Simon-Page allegedly took a vehicle from the Village of Savona on June 30.

Simon-Page was later located and reportedly admitted to police that he had stolen the vehicle, NYSP said. THe car was then found and returned to the owner.

Simon-Page was charged with 3rd-degree Grand Larceny (a class-D felony). He was processed and released on a ticket to appear in court at a later date.