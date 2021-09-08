Corning man arrested in connection to Landon’s Pub & Pizza fight; allegedly aimed gun at several people

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Sheldon Lavigne, 21, was arrested by Watkins Glen Police after allegedly aiming a gun at several people in the parking lot of Landon’s Pub and Pizza during a fight last month.

According to Watkins Glen Police, on Aug. 15, Lavigne illegally possessed a .45 caliber handgun got into a “physical altercation in the parking lot of Landon’s Pub and Pizza.” Police say during the incident Lavigne allegedly pointed the loaded gun at several people including the chest of a female victim.

Lavigne was arrested on Aug. 25 on an active arrest warrant for criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, reckless endangerment, and two counts of menacing.

Lavigne, of Corning, was processed and released for CAP arraignment.

Tyler Vancise, 21, was also arrested by Watkins Glen Police in connection to the Aug. 15 fight at Landon’s Pub and Pizza. Vancise was charged with DWI and criminal possession of a weapon in the third and fourth degree.

Vancise was located at a 7-Eleven the same day as the fight and was released on an appearance ticket.