Corning man arrested on a warrant for trespass, released on appearance ticket

(WETM) – A Corning man was arrested in Chemung County on an outstanding bench warrant for multiple charges.

William Leo Melock, 32, was arrested on Nov. 18 by deputies of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding bench warrant. The warrant for Melock was issued by the Big Flats Town Court on Sept. 30, 2021.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Melock was wanted on charges of petit larceny and trespass.

Melock was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in Big Flats Town Court at a later

date.

On May 23, 2021, Melock was arrested for petit larceny and trespass after a complaint at Target on County Route 64. Melock was arrested on an appearance ticket and was later arrested again for trespass at the Arnot Mall. He was released again on an appearance ticket to appear in the Big Flats Town Court.