Corning man arrested on drug charges

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Robert Baker, 36, was arrested by police in Steuben County after a traffic stop where drugs were uncovered.

On Nov. 22 Village of Bath Police stopped Baker on W. Washington Street for a traffic infraction and found he did not have a driver’s license. During the investigation, the vehicle was seized and a search warrant was conducted the next day.

During the search warrant a large quantity of methamphetamine’s and drug paraphernalia consistent with selling narcotics were located inside of the vehicle.

After the search warrant, an arrest warrant was put out for Baker. He was arrested by Corning Police on Dec. 6 and transferred to the custody of the Bath Police Department.

Baker was arrested on his warrant for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th, a class D Felony and was given Vehicle and Traffic Citations. Baker was transported to the Steuben County Jail. Baker is now being held in the Steuben County Jail.