Corning man charged with grand larceny in welfare fraud case

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Robert Birch, 60 was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office following a welfare fraud investigation.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Birch allegedly offered a false instrument for filing to the Steuben County Department of Social Services and received benefits from the Steuben County Department of Social Services in the amount of $4495.00 that he was not eligible to receive.

Birch allegedly received the benefits from Oct. 1, 2019, to March 31, 2021.

Birch is charged with one count of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, a class E Felony, and one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D Felony. Birch was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office.