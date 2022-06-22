OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – One Corning man is in the hospital after he fell head first onto rocks in the Susquehanna River in Owego Wednesday morning.

The almost hour-long rescue started when Owego Police responded to the Riverwalk in the Village around 7:16 a.m. on June 22 for a report of a man that fell onto rocks and into the river. Owego Police learned that the 55-year-old Corning man and his friend were walking down the boulders along the river when he lost his footing, falling head first down the rocks and into the water.

Police said his head was underwater while his feet were still on the last boulder along the riverbank. The Corning man’s friend was able to keep his head above the water until he got his footing and then called 911, police said.

Owego EMS and Apalachin EMS provided first aid to the Corning man when they arrived, and the Owego Fire Department helped remove him from the river with a rescue basket. He was then taken to a local hospital around 8:10 a.m. via ambulance for further treatment, Owego police said.