ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning man previously arrested for a vehicle theft has been accused of allegedly stealing a pickup truck from a local business last month, according to a grand jury indictment.

Peter McCarthy was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to the February 16 incident. According to court documents, McCarthy allegedly stole a 2014 GMC Sierra from John F. & John P. Wenzel Contractors in the Village of Elmira Heights.

McCarthy was charged with two counts of 4th-degree Grand Larceny of property over $1,000 and two counts of 4th-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

McCarthy was previously arrested last fall for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Allegany County, N.Y. The vehicle was later located in Elmira. He was also featured on Twin Tiers Most Wanted early this year for a trespass charge.