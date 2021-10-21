Corning man indicted on drug charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Brandon J. Bradford of Corning has been indicted by a Steuben County Grand Jury for the selling and possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Bradford is alleged to have been selling narcotics in the Village of Bath while on New York State Parole for burglary.

The work was the result of cooperation between the Bath Police Department and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradford was arraigned in Steuben County Court and was released without bail, despite being on parole.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now