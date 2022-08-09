CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the brothers charged with leaving his grandmother to die in a meth lab fire in 2019 will be headed to prison.

Justin Gause, 24, was sentenced to three to nine years in prison for a 2nd-degree Manslaughter charge, according to court records. He is currently being held in the Steuben County Jail and will be transferred to the state prison system.

Gause and his brother Jarrett were accused of leaving their 82-year-old grandmother, Gladys Ann Willow, to die in the meth lab fire in Riverside while they saved the lab equipment in May 2019.

After the fire, Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker said the brothers took the equipment from their home, went for cigarettes, and didn’t report the fire.

He was originally indicted on a 2nd-degree Murder charge in October 2019.