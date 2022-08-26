CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A 1800’s downtown Corning building owned by a 100-year-old trust company is now up for sale.

Market Street Trust Company owned Market Street Services, LLC at 76-82 East Market St. in Corning. The company is based out of New Hampshire and started out as a family office in 1909, becoming a Trust Company in 1987.

The 3-story, 17,640-square foot building is listed at a price of $1,595,000 and is described as having four storefronts, office areas, conference rooms, an elevator, kitchens and an executive suite. The listing said it was built in 1889.

“Having roots in Corning, NY continues to be an important part of our DNA,” said Market Street President and CEO Kara Pass in the trust company’s announcement. “Whether we remain in the building following the sale or find another location—on the street or in the city—our connection to the Corning community remains an important part of who we are.”

The building in Corning operated as a “subsidiary-owned administrative support office” for the Market Street Trust Company and has been listed with Pyramid Brokerage Company. The announcement said that “leasing out space and maintaining such a large building takes a significant amount of time and effort, which ultimately is not core to our mission.”

“We hope to find someone who will love this building as much as we have but with the vision and expertise necessary to successfully bring it forward into its next phase of life. We’re excited for the possibilities,” Pass said.