CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Looking for something to do this fall in the Twin Tiers? The Corning Museum of Glass (CMoG) has a lot to offer.

Guests can now create and buy their own glass pumpkins and pendants, an annual tradition by CMoG every fall. The glass blowing takes place at the “Make Your Own Glass” studio, which is west of the parking lot near the museum’s entrance.

“You can make a glass pumpkin yourself,” said Eric Meek, Manager of Hot Glass Programs at CMoG. “We do glass pumpkins and also pendants, so that’s a great thing for everyone to be able to do.”

If guests are not comfortable near the 2000 degree furnaces, they can simply buy one or more of the many glass pumpkins offered at the museum’s store. The pumpkins and the glass blowing will be available for a limited time.

Other events at CMoG this season include the glass farmers market. Thousands of glass pumpkins, acorns, and more will be for sale and on display from September 30 to October 10.

An open exhibit based on the work created by contestants on the Netflix series “Blown Away” is also available for the fall season. The winning project for season 3 will be on display near the end of September.

CMoG continues its fall events until Thanksgiving Day. Check out the museum’s website later this year for upcoming winter events and exhibits.