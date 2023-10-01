CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Museum of Glass is closed for the rest of the day due to a power outage.

The museum announced that it will be closed for the remainder of Sunday, Oct. 1, at around 11:30 a.m. Those who have participated in one of the museum’s “Make Your Own Glass” projects will still be able to pick up their creations outside the Studio, and staff will be on-site to direct guests. Restrooms will not be available to guests during the power outage.

The museum is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2.