Corning Museum of Glass Cranks Heat to 2300 Degrees

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Museum of Glass cranked the heat Thursday night, as people from all over the region came together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of 2300°.

This month’s theme was “Toast to 20.” Participants were able to celebrate in many different ways.

For wine and hard cider connoisseurs, tastings were available from over 15 businesses throughout the region—including Hazlitt 1852 Vineyard, Fox Run Vineyards and Eve’s Cidery.

In the Amphitheater Hot Shop, world-renowned flameworker Kristina Logan worked with the Museum’s Hot Glass team to create goblets; utilizing her intricate beadmaking style. Svet, an electro violist who appeared on America’s Got Talent, played music on the upper level.

Lastly, for anyone who had a little pep in their step, Lavay Smith & Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers transformed the Museum Auditorium into a swing club for those who wanted to rock out to the blues.

2300° events are free and open to the public. They occur the third Thursday every month from November until March, including a special date for May. The next event will take place Feb. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.