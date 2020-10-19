Corning Museum of Glass Holiday Kickoff

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – While the coronavirus pandemic continues to change holiday traditions, it’s also bringing new traditions to the table.

On December 5th and 6th the Corning Museum of Glass will be hosting a ‘Holiday Kickoff’, with a 50% admission fee to local residents with a zip code starting with a 148, 149, or 169. ($5 per adult admission).

CMOG is also highlighting ‘Holidays at Home Ornament Project’, where families can purchase a ‘Holidays at Home’ design template and customize their own ornaments from the comfort of their homes. Once you return your design page to CMOG, glass artists will create your ornament so that you can have a keepsake of your own.

Another yearly attraction that is returning to the museum this Winter is the glass ornament tree where thousands of ornaments help give the tree that special twinkle.

CMOG’s glass ornament tree

Also for those looking to do some last minute shopping, the shops will be hosting a 20% off sale on all regularly priced items.

In order to make sure your spot is saved you can register to attend the ‘Holiday Kickoff’ and buy tickets at the link provided.

https://whatson.cmog.org/seasonal/holiday-kickoff