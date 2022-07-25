CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- Monday, July 25th, The Corning Museum of Glass invited several color deficient people from the area to use EnChroma glasses to experience viewing the works of art in the museum for the first time in full color.

EnChroma glasses use special optic filters to allow color-blind individuals to see “an expanded range of color and to see it more clearly EnChroma glasses use special optical filters that help the color blind see an expanded range of color and to see it more clearly, vibrantly, and distinctly.” (EnChroma)

According to the Corning Museum of Glass (CMoG), approximately 350 million people worldwide are color-blind with approximately 850,00 of those people being from New York State.

CMoG has now partnered with EnChroma to provide color deficient guests with the opportunity to borrow EnChroma glasses when visiting the museum. They can be borrowed from the Admissions Lobby of the museum for the length of the visit.