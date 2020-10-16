Corning Museum of Glass keeps ‘glass pumpkin’ blowing tradition alive

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Museum of Glass is carrying on with a Fall tradition, festive pumpkin glass blowing.

But, this years process is a little different. Our 18 News reporter Matt Paddock takes us inside the ‘Make Your Own Glass’ studio to show us how they’re adjusting to new safety precautions.

Kalli Snodgrass, ‘Make Your Own Glass Manager’ says, “a lot has changed this year”.

Kalli has been blowing glass for 10 years, and on Friday she showed our reporter just a taste of what it is like to be a gaffer.

“I love engaging with the community and giving people who wouldn’t ordinarily have the chance to work with this material work up close with it and participate”, says Snodgrass.

“We have adapted a new way to work the glass to inflate it, we don’t want people to blow into the pipe, which is normally how glass is worked. So instead we created an alternative inflation method which uses compressed air attached to a blow hose attached to a pipe”, says Snodgrass.

While blowing your own glass pumpkin is nothing new to the Corning Museum of Glass, it’s now as easy as putting your foot, on a pedal.

“You’re in charge of blowing up the glass, step on the pedal and stop when instructed to help shape it”, says Snodgrass.

Nexy, we design our pumpkin. I went with a white pumpkin, with a black stem.

After that it goes in for re-heating and once the glass is set it goes in the electric oven to cool down overnight.