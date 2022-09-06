(WSYR-TV) — Fall is blowing your way at the Corning Museum of Glass! The museum is including new exhibits to get visitors in the fall spirit like glass pumpkins and even a display of a new exhibit that showcases work made from Netflix’s hit show Blown Away.

See below to find out what the museum is brewing up just in time for fall!

Netflix Blown Away: Season 3 Exhibit

Get a close-up look at the work created in season 3 of the Netflix hit series: Blown Away.

The museum says that there is one piece of work created by each contestant at the museum to offer more insight into what their intentions were for making the certain piece of art.

Susie J. Silbert, curator of Post-War and Contemporary Glass at the Corning Museum of Glass was the Guest Judge in the finale’s show, which helped to decide which competitor walked away with “Best in Glass.”

Gaffers at the museum also helped the competitors in the finale by assisting in glassmaking and installation processes.

The installation of the finale’s winning piece will be coming to the museum in September, just in time for the spooky season!

Glass pumpkins are back!

Celebrate fall with the limited-time Make Your Own Glass experience at the museum!

All ages can harvest and create their own blown-glass pumpkin and ages 10 and up can create their own flameworked glass pumpkin pendants and fall foilage pendants from September 6 to November 27.

Ages 10 and up can also create mold-blown glass grapes until October 2, or a mold-blown moon ornament until October 31.

Glass Farmers Market

Thousands of glass pumpkins, acorns, and more will be for sale and on display at the fall farmers market at the museum from September 30 to October 10. You can find the best fall-themed glass to decorate your house with the fall spirit.

If you can’t make it in person, shop online for a selection of handmade pumpkins here.

Imagination to Creation: Oiva’s Birds

Guest glassmakers from the Iittala factory in Finland for Imagination to Creation: Oiva’s Birds, will be at the Shops at the Corning Museum of Glass from October 12 to 16.

The show will include Pete Saarikko and Juha Saarikko to create Oiva Toikka’s famed bird designs in the Amphitheater at the museum from October 12-15.

People who RSVP will get exclusive access to the lottery on Sunday, October 16 to purchase the birds made Friday and Saturday. Any glass birds that remain will be available online after the event.