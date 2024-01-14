CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Museum of Glass is waiving its admission fees on Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

All Corning Museum of Glass visitors will receive free admission on Monday, Jan. 15. The museum will also be offering some free activities during the holiday. Family-friendly special story readings will take place in the Auditorium at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 p.m. The museum will be offering free guided tours of the galleries at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. as well. Space is limited, so the museum recommends speaking with someone at the admission desk about the tours.

Museum visitors will have the option to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s life through participating in service activities that will benefit the Corning community from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Service activities will include decorating bags for Corning Meals on Wheels and decorating cards for senior citizens and veterans.

Make Your Own Glass experiences/projects are not included with free admission. Spots fill up quickly, so those who would like to make a glass project should make a reservation in advance.