CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- If you are looking for something to do that is fun for the whole family this spring break check out The Corning Museum of Glass.

There also is the opportunity to meet the Season 2 winner of the Netflix series Blown Away. The winner, Elliot Walker, will be in the Amphitheater Hot Shop Wednesday, April 13th through Friday, April 15th and Sunday, April 17th through Tuesday, April 19th from approximately 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM everyday; there will be breaks in the presentations for lunch so times will vary.

The winner of Blown Away is awarded a Residency at the Corning Museum of Glass. This includes working with a team of artists to follow season winner’s vision. Season 2 was released over a year ago in January of 2021 and the residency was delayed because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now Walker, the United Kingdom based artist, is here in Corning to complete the residency.

In addition to the glass blowing demonstrations from Walker, there are another events taking place at the museum.

There is a poetry scavenger hunt, a “poeTREE”, and magnetic poetry to celebrate National Poetry month. There is also make your own glass projects, a find the rabbit competition, and galleries to explore. Admission for kids 17 and under is free and local residents can enter the museum for $10.