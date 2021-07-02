Corning Museum of Glass to open new exhibit “Fire and Vine” this holiday weekend

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Opening July 3, Corning Museum of Glass is opening a new exhibit “Fire and Vine: The Story of Glass and Wine”. This exhibit reveals the art, history, and science of how glass touches wine as it travels from the grape, to the bottle, and to the cup on our table. CMOG is in the heart of Finger Lakes Wine Country. Glass and wine are two of the most prominent stories in the Finger Lakes region, and this exhibition will bring them together. It is easy to forget that the empty glass cups, pitchers, ewers, and bottles in museum display cases once held lush and luxuriant wine. “Fire and Vine” will include many objects from CMOG’s collection, as well as a few items from prestigious local wineries. They have a “Make Your Own Glass” grape activity, available through September 30. People ages 10 and up are able to do it and will run $33. Every other Thursday at 5:30 p.m., CMOG’s Hot Glass Demo Team will be presenting a series of livestreamed demonstrations drawing on content presented in their two summer exhibitions, Fire & Vine and In Sparkling Company. This exhibition will be up through 2022.