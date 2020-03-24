Corning P.D. easing enforcement of Alternative Side Street parking

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- During this response to the spread of COVID-19, the Police Department is easing its enforcement of Alternative Side Street parking regulations to accommodate the increased number of people staying at home.

We ask the public’s cooperation to continue following alternate side street parking regulations during this period of relaxed enforcement. In addition, if you have a driveway or garage, please use these off-street parking locations to keep ample on-street parking for your neighbors.

Keeping vehicles to one side assists emergency vehicle response and plow crews. It also lets public and private sector utility crews know which side of the street cars are located so they can schedule underground repairs.

“As long as we have general compliance city-wide, and parking doesn’t hamper the delivery of services or emergency response vehicles, we will continue the relaxed enforcement during next few weeks. If we cannot gain voluntary compliance, or we experience parking situations that may slow service delivery or emergency vehicle response, we will resume routine enforcement. Officers will be using discretion when issuing tickets.” – Jeff Spaulding, Police Chief

“Following alternate side street parking is important to our emergency response, especially on our narrow streets.” – Brad Davies, Fire Chief