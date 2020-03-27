Corning-Painted Post Board of Education directs Superintendent to ask the Governor to extend School Tax Payment Deadline

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- In an unprecedented move, the Corning-Painted Post Board of Education directed Superintendent Michael Ginalski to utilize Property Tax Law Section 925-a and appeal to the Governor for a tax

extension deadline change per the language in the law.

In a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo, dated Friday, March 27th, Corning-Painted Post Area School District Superintendent Michael Ginalski said, “A number of taxpayers have contacted my office, expressing concern that they may not be able to pay their taxes on time as a result of the financial impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Real Property Tax Law Section 925-a states that “During a state disaster emergency as defined by

Executive Order issued upon a request from the Chief Executive Officer of a county, city, town, village or school district in the affected area, to extend up to 21 days the final date for payment of taxes without interest or penalty in such county, city, town, village or school district.”

Consistent with RPTL § 1326, the District adopted a resolution providing that taxpayers may either pay their school taxes in full by October 31 of each year, or elect to pay in two equal installments due October 31 and March 31 of the subsequent year, without penalty. Accordingly, the second installment payment for many District taxpayers is due March 31, 2020.

In the letter, Ginalski stated, “I respectfully ask you to provide additional financial relief to residents of the Corning-Painted Post Area School District by extending their deadline to pay their school taxes without interest or penalty until April 21, 2020.”

The Governor must issue an Executive Order for this extension to be granted.