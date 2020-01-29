Corning-Painted Post business owner gearing up for fundraiser to support disabled vets

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by Tom Pierri, the owner of Central Restaraunt in Corning-Painted Post to talk about an upcoming bowling fundraiser for disabled American veterans in Steuben County.

This is the second year that Pierri and his friend have held the fundraiser. Hosting 28 teams and hopefully adding 2 more to help reach 30 bowling squads their fundraising goal of $6,000.

Pierri, a veteran himself says, “It’s an honor to be able to give back to our veterans, some gave all and all gave some, I’ve been an advocate since I got out in 72.”

Pierri says that there the fundraiser is family-friendly with all-male and female teams as well as co-ed and kids teams.

Pierri hopes that they can fill two more teams by the fundraiser this upcoming Saturday, February 1st.

The fundraiser will be Saturday, February 1st at Crystal Lanes in Corning. Pierri says the event starts at 1PM but you should get there at 12 to sign-up. You can sign-up that day or stop down prior to the event.

In a final statement Pierri says, “Lets all get out and help our fellow veterans that need the help and financial support, it’s a great honor to do this and it’ll be a great fundraiser.”