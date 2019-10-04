Painted Post Fire Department kick off fire prevention week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Painted Post Fire Department is getting ready to kick off their fire prevention week with a Pancake breakfast which is going on from 8-11am on Sunday , October 6th at the Painted Post Fire Department.

The Corning Fire Department is also taking part in the Light the Night campaign which the National Fallen Firefighters Association started to illuminate fire stations in red as a remembrance to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

This is Painted Post’s 1st year participating and they are 1 of 4 stations taking part across all of New York State.

Alyssa Sebastian says that it’s so important to take part in this event because it is showing support for first responders and volunteers which is close to home for her with family and friends fulfilling these roles.