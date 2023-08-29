CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — If any students in the Corning-Painted Post School District still need school supplies, they can stop by the high school on Wednesday.

For the past few months, Hawk Threads has been collecting school supplies and gently used clothing to give away. Corning-Painted Post students of all ages (from pre-k up to 12th grade) can go to the high school’s main entrance near the gym from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 30 for free clothing, books, pens, pencils, and more.

Hawk Threads is a space in the Corning-Painted Post High School where students in need can go to get free clothing and hygiene products to take home. This initiative was started by school staff and leadership members.

Those who would like to help Corning-Painted Post students by donating new and gently used items to Hawk Threats can drop donations off at the high school offices at the entrance near the gym or the entrance near the auditorium. Donations can be made from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on school days.

Hawk Threads is currently accepting gently used clothing, including shirts, pants, shorts, dresses, skirts, gym clothes, formal wear, and dress clothes. The initiative is also accepting gently used shoes, backpacks, tote bags, accessories, and coats. New underwear, bras, socks, swimsuits, and toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, perfume, cologne and body sprays) are also being accepted. All items should be in appropriate sizes and styles for high school students.