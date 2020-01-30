Corning-Painted Post School District hosting International Regional Competition

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by Corning-Painted Post Band Director Joe Stork to talk about an upcoming Regional Color-Guard Competition.

The School District is hosting “Winterguard International Regionals”. Stork says, “It’s 2 competitions with over 500 performers ranging from Elementary School to adults from across the world”.

The Compeition will be Saturday, February 1st and there will be 2 shows, a preliminary competition starting at 10:30 AM at the Corning-Painted Post High School FieldHouse and a final competition starting at 5 PM.

This is the 1st time that the Corning-Painted Post-program has performed at a Winterguard International Regional. They received a bid after winning their local circuit over the past 2 years.

Tickets are available at the door or on their website at CPPbands.org for presale tickets and more information.

