CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — High school bands from across the area will perform this weekend at Corning-Painted Post Highschool for the 36th annual Bandtober fest.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, at the Corning Memorial Stadium. A list of bands performing includes Rochester, Athens, Hornell, Horseheads, Corning-Painted Post, Wellsboro, Dansville, Elmira, and Williamson.

The schedule for the event is listed below (all times p.m.):

  • National Anthem – 6:55
  • Rochester – 7:00
  • Athens – 7:10
  • Hornell – 7:20
  • Horseheads – 7:30
  • CPP Competition Band – 7:43
  • Intermission/Senior Recognition, 7:55 – 8:30
  • Wellsboro – 8:30
  • Dansville – 8:40
  • Elmira – 8:50
  • Williamson – 9:00
  • CPP Performance Band – 9:08

Presale tickets are available for $7 on Corning-Painted Post Highschool Band’s website. Presale tickets close on Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the gate of the event for $9.