CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — High school bands from across the area will perform this weekend at Corning-Painted Post Highschool for the 36th annual Bandtober fest.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, at the Corning Memorial Stadium. A list of bands performing includes Rochester, Athens, Hornell, Horseheads, Corning-Painted Post, Wellsboro, Dansville, Elmira, and Williamson.

The schedule for the event is listed below (all times p.m.):

National Anthem – 6:55

– 6:55 Rochester – 7:00

– 7:00 Athens – 7:10

– 7:10 Hornell – 7:20

– 7:20 Horseheads – 7:30

7:30 CPP Competition Band – 7:43

– 7:43 Intermission/Senior Recognition, 7:55 – 8:30

Wellsboro – 8:30

– 8:30 Dansville – 8:40

– 8:40 Elmira – 8:50

– 8:50 Williamson – 9:00

– 9:00 CPP Performance Band – 9:08

Presale tickets are available for $7 on Corning-Painted Post Highschool Band’s website. Presale tickets close on Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the gate of the event for $9.