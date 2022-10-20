CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — High school bands from across the area will perform this weekend at Corning-Painted Post Highschool for the 36th annual Bandtober fest.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, at the Corning Memorial Stadium. A list of bands performing includes Rochester, Athens, Hornell, Horseheads, Corning-Painted Post, Wellsboro, Dansville, Elmira, and Williamson.
The schedule for the event is listed below (all times p.m.):
- National Anthem – 6:55
- Rochester – 7:00
- Athens – 7:10
- Hornell – 7:20
- Horseheads – 7:30
- CPP Competition Band – 7:43
- Intermission/Senior Recognition, 7:55 – 8:30
- Wellsboro – 8:30
- Dansville – 8:40
- Elmira – 8:50
- Williamson – 9:00
- CPP Performance Band – 9:08
Presale tickets are available for $7 on Corning-Painted Post Highschool Band’s website. Presale tickets close on Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the gate of the event for $9.