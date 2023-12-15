CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Corning Police Department has released an alert to residents about an ongoing phone scam in the city of Corning, as well as across the country.

Police say that the individuals conducting the scam are calling residents and attempting to disguise themselves as a law enforcement officer to coerce their victims into giving them money.

These scams generally involve falsely informing the victim that an arrest warrant has been issued because they missed a court date, did not show up for jury duty, have an overdue fine or something of that nature. Callers often use the names of actual police officers and disguise their phone numbers for these scams to make it appear as if they are calling from the Corning PD or another law enforcement agency.

The caller then proceeds to threaten the victim by demanding immediate payment, threatening them with arrest if they don’t agree to pay. The caller then demands payment be made in the form of money, credit cards, gift cards, payment apps or cryptocurrency.

Police are noting that no law enforcement agency in Steuben County, including Corning PD, will ever call residents to demand money and threaten them with arrest in an attempt to receive payment. Residents are advised to simply hang up the phone if they receive one of these calls.

Anyone who has fallen victim to this type of scam or something similar should notify their financial institutions and report it to their local police department.