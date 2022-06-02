CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- Pride events are held during the month of June to recognize the impact LGBTQ+ people have had in the world. Back in 2019, Corning celebrated it’s first pride. This year, local businesses and organizations are gearing up to show their support.

Happening this Saturday, June 4th, is Corning Pride.

There is a car parade happening from noon until 1:00 PM down Market Street. In Centerway Square, there is Drag Storytime from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. There also are games, giveaway, music, and more. Around Market Street, there is a scavenger hunt from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. From 12:00 PM until the evening hour there will be activities, specials, and more from businesses on Market Street.

There also are more events coming up later in the month from other areas in the Twin Tiers to celebrate Pride Month.