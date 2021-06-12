Corning Pride Parade kicks off this weekend

Parade-goers carrying rainbow flags walk down a street in 2019 during the LBGTQ Pride march in New York marking the 50th anniversary of the police raid that sparked the modern-day gay rights movement. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

Corning, N.Y (WETM) – Corning Pride will be holding a pride car parade on June 12 through the downtown area.

Participating vehicles can begin lining up at 1:30 p.m. in the public parking lots on West William Street in Corning. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. and return to the public parking lot.

The parade route goes as followed:

Turn out of parking lot on to West William Street toward Bridge Street

Turn left on to Bridge Street

At the Pulteney intersection stoplight, turn right onto E. Pulteney Street

At the Centerway intersection stoplight continue straight through the intersection

Turn right on to Wilson Street

Turn right on to Corning Boulevard past the Corning-Painted Post High School

At the stoplight turn left on to Centerway Bridge

At the Tioga intersection/railroad tracks turn left on to Tioga

Turn right on to Conhocton Street

At the light, turn right on to Denison Parkway

Turn right on to Wall Street (not a light) after the Radisson Hotel

Turn left on to Market Street

At the end of Market Street turn right on to Bridge Street

Go past Wegmans and over the bridge

Turn left on to West William Street where the parade began

Participants are welcome to park at Wegmans and walk down Market Street. The full parade is approximately 4.8 miles long.