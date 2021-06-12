Corning Pride Parade kicks off this weekend

Corning, N.Y (WETM) – Corning Pride will be holding a pride car parade on June 12 through the downtown area.
Participating vehicles can begin lining up at 1:30 p.m. in the public parking lots on West William Street in Corning. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. and return to the public parking lot.
The parade route goes as followed:
Turn out of parking lot on to West William Street toward Bridge Street
Turn left on to Bridge Street
At the Pulteney intersection stoplight, turn right onto E. Pulteney Street
At the Centerway intersection stoplight continue straight through the intersection
Turn right on to Wilson Street
Turn right on to Corning Boulevard past the Corning-Painted Post High School
At the stoplight turn left on to Centerway Bridge
At the Tioga intersection/railroad tracks turn left on to Tioga
Turn right on to Conhocton Street
At the light, turn right on to Denison Parkway
Turn right on to Wall Street (not a light) after the Radisson Hotel
Turn left on to Market Street
At the end of Market Street turn right on to Bridge Street
Go past Wegmans and over the bridge
Turn left on to West William Street where the parade began
Participants are welcome to park at Wegmans and walk down Market Street. The full parade is approximately 4.8 miles long.