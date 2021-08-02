Corning Public Theater experiences water damage

Corning, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunday, August 1st, was active weather-wise with strong to severe storms moving through the Twin Tiers. These storms brought damaging winds, frequent lightning, small hail, and plenty of heavy rain.

The Corning Public Theater experienced this heavy rainfall firsthand as the rain came through their roof. The hole in the roof had rain pouring into the building and onto the stage. As a result, there was some water damage.

This theater is currently undergoing renovations and is being restored as a historic landmark here in the Twin Tiers. Renovations continue to be an ongoing effort and this damage from the heavy rain was certainly something the theater did not need to experience.

Fundraisers and donations have been helping fuel the renovations. The money from donations will help fix the hole in the roof.