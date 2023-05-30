CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The warm weather has finally arrived, which means it’s time to head outside and take a walk around town. And according to one new list, Corning has been ranked the second-best small town in the country.

Travel website All Trails compiled a list of its readers’ 14 best small towns in the U.S., and the Crystal City ranked in the No. 2 position. Corning was behind only Abilene, Kansas.

The reasons for the high ranking were Corning’s “charm”, the Corning Museum of Glass, the Hands-On glass studio, the Rockwell Museum, and, of course, the lush Finger Lakes region right next door.

“Corning oozes charm and its experiences far outpace its population of just about 11,000 residents,” the list said.

The full list of cities is below: