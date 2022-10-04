CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Department of Public Works has announced the closure of several city streets to prepare for paving in October.
The following streets will be closed and no parking will be allowed from Monday, October 10, through Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- East Market Street Extension, from Steuben Street to Conhocton Street
- Woodview Avenue, from Steuben Street to Canisteo Street Extension
- Conhocton Street, from Woodview Avenue to End (North)
The following street will be closed and no parking will be allowed Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 through Friday, October 14th, 2022 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM:
- East Fifth Street, from Chemung Street to Wall Street
- Watauga Avenue, from Columbia Street to Pearl Street
- Upper Delevan Avenue, from Crestwood Road to Pearl Street
The following street will be closed and no parking will be allowed Wednesday October 12th, 2022 through Friday, October 14th, 2022 AND Monday, October 17th, 2022 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM
- West First Street, from Fox Street to Washington Street
- West Third Street, from Hamilton Street to Washington Street
- Pine Street, from Denison Parkway to Second Street