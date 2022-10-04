CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Department of Public Works has announced the closure of several city streets to prepare for paving in October.

The following streets will be closed and no parking will be allowed from Monday, October 10, through Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

East Market Street Extension, from Steuben Street to Conhocton Street

Woodview Avenue, from Steuben Street to Canisteo Street Extension

Conhocton Street, from Woodview Avenue to End (North)

The following street will be closed and no parking will be allowed Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 through Friday, October 14th, 2022 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM:

East Fifth Street, from Chemung Street to Wall Street

Watauga Avenue, from Columbia Street to Pearl Street

Upper Delevan Avenue, from Crestwood Road to Pearl Street

The following street will be closed and no parking will be allowed Wednesday October 12th, 2022 through Friday, October 14th, 2022 AND Monday, October 17th, 2022 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM