CORNIMG, N.Y. (WETM) — Today, Corning Republicans rang the bell at the Centerway Square kettle stand in the Annual Salvation Army Bell Ringing Challenge.

It is the 15th year of friendly competition between Republicans and Democrats in Corning to raise money for the Corning Salvation Army. Both sides say they had the same purpose.

“We recognize sometimes elections can be divisive and contentious. But we were unified in our belief that it was important to come together put party and politics aside, to help support a great organization that does so much good work to help individuals and families right here in our local community,” said Republican NYS Assemblyman Philip Palmesano.

You can donate online here or text: CorningDonate to 31333.