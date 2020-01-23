Corning resident nominated for the United States Air Force Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – MAY 30: Spectators watch as the Unites States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the United States Air Force Academy graduation ceremony on May 30, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

(WETM) – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, the Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee, today announced her nominations for candidates from the Southern Tier to three of the nation’s leading service institutions: the United States Naval, Air Force, and Merchant Marine Academies.

“Our nation’s service academies cultivate exceptional officers, and it is a privilege to nominate some of the best and brightest students from the Southern Tier to attend these distinguished institutions,” said Senator Gillibrand. “These future leaders have outstanding academic records and a passion for service. I look forward to watching the successes of all of our nominees as they further their education and serve our nation in the armed forces.”

A selection committee formed by Senator Gillibrand chose the nominees from a large group of qualified applicants. Decisions were based on criteria including academic record, leadership potential, and overall achievement. Final acceptance is determined solely by the service academies.

The United States service academies offer a first-class education as well as a chance for young people to serve our country upon graduation as commissioned officers in the United States Armed Services. This year, Senator Gillibrand nominated three candidates from the Southern Tier to the service academies.

Senator Gillibrand’s nominees are listed below by their hometown and academies:

· Olivia Marshall (Binghamton, Broome County) – United States Naval Academy

· Grace Ruland (Corning, Steuben County) – United States Air Force Academy

· Samuel Bazarov (Ithaca, Tompkins County) – United States Merchant Marine Academy