Corning roads closing for construction

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Several streets in the City of Corning will be closing for construction in the coming weeks.

Chestnut Street from W. Sixth Street to its end, as well as W. Fourth Street from State Street to Washington Street will be closed on Monday, Oct. 18, Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23.

Steuben Street from Watauga Ave. to Upper Delevan Ave. will be closed with a posted detour and no parking allowed from Oct. 20-Nov. 5 for road work.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change at any time.

