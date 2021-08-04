Corning Rockwell Museum Kid’s Summer Explorers Program

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- The Summer Explorers Program at the Rockwell Museum is happening between 10:00 AM and 6 PM on Wednesdays and Fridays until August 6th.

The program includes a self-guided kit with activities, games, and take-home art projects connected to weekly themes about the environment. Museum volunteers will explain the contents and activities before beginning the program which can be completed at your own pace. Families can expect to spend between 30 to 90 minutes on the program.

The Youth and Family Programs Educator, Amy Ruza, gave a statement on the program:

We are glad to offer this fun, educationally enriching opportunity to family visitors. The activities and projects are designed to encourage critical thinking, visual literacy, communication and spending valuable time with the people you are with in a welcoming museum environment. Local families and those visiting from out of town are all invited to participate. The activities are connected to and support STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) initiatives, emphasizing the value that ART contributes to other academic subject areas. The program aims to provide a holistic learning experience during the pandemic that embraces our overall well-being and illuminates relevant themes of social justice, the environment, and diverse perspectives through kid-friendly language, games and take-home projects. It’s about inspiring our youth and getting them excited about art, culture and museums!