CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning NY Rotary Club is hosting a potato pancake and kovbasa (kielbasa) dinner in support of the Rotary International Foundation’s Ukraine Relief Efforts.

The dinner will be hosted at the Corning American Legion on Thursday, April 7 from 4–7 p.m. The price listed is $15 per adult and $5 for kids under 12. The dinner will have dine-in services, or, you can pick up your food to go.

100% of the ticket price and donations will support the Rotary International Disaster Response Fund designated for Ukrainian relief.

Advance Sale Tickets can be purchased at the Corning Rotary’s website. Donations are also welcomed by mail at Corning Rotary Club, PO Box #84, Corning, NY., 14830