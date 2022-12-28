CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rotary Club of the Crystal City has raised over $8,000 to benefit Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. The event featured an original play from the mayor, as well as a speech from a Ukrainian exchange student.

The Corning Rotary Club’s first “Holiday Evening with Rotary” was held on December 10 at 171 Cedar Arts. The event raised a total of $8,300 for the United Nations’ Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, which helps “the most vulnerable communities and people with urgently needed support”, especially in the winter.

Corning Mayor Bill Boland wrote an original play called “The Holiday Dating Game”, based on the 1960s TV show “The Dating Game. The production was an all-hands-on-deck effort, with actors from Corning-Painted Post High School, volunteers, stagehands, and ushers from the CPPHS Learning Center, and music from the Rotary Brass Band.

The event also included a speech from Polina, the 2022-23 Rotary exchange student from Ukraine at CPPHS.

“Polina is currently attending Corning-Painted Post High School while dealing with the trauma of family separation due to the ongoing War in Ukraine,” the announcement said.

One of Corning, N.Y.’s three sister cities is Lviv, Ukraine. Anyone wishing to donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund can click here.