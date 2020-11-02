Corning Rotary Donates Wi-Fi Hotspots to Local Families for Virtual Learning

CORNING, NY— The Rotary Club of Corning is dedicated to serving the critical needs of the local community during the pandemic, as evidenced by the Club’s recent donation of $5,500 to the Corning Painted Post School District for the purchase of 70 Wi-Fi hotspot devices. These devices will be deployed throughout the community to enable families without adequate Internet access to support virtual schooling at home.

“We were fortunate enough to reopen this fall in a hybrid model which allows our students to be in the classroom two days a week if their family chose this option,” says Michelle Caulfield, Superintendent of Schools. “Unfortunately, about 260 of our families do not have adequate Internet service. This makes it incredibly difficult or impossible for their students to attend school virtually the other three days a week. This inequity is not something we can allow to happen in our district or community.”

“We are working with several community partners to help us resolve this inequity. Thanks to the generosity of Corning Rotary, we are now able to provide Internet access to 70 families, in addition to the 47 families we have already addressed.”

The donation was facilitated through the “Corning Rotary Donor Advised Fund” managed by the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes. Corning Rotary is thankful to be able to continue its long tradition of providing Service Above Self to members of the community in the greater Corning area, especially during these trying times. To learn more about the Rotary Club of Corning and view the meeting schedule, click here .